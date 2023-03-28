Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $340.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,948 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 916.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954,486 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

