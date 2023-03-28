Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 6.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.02. 710,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,691. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

