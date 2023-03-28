DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.4 %
DBRG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $30.66.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.
