DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 10,807,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623,000 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.