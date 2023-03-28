Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Straight Path Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 159.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. 45,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,727. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

