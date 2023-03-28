Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Retirement Solution Inc.’s Largest Position

Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,866,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 57.4% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 3.65% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $104,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $19,571,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 714,047 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after buying an additional 691,719 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,050,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after buying an additional 649,683 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 86.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after buying an additional 600,674 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. 12,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,995. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

