Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

