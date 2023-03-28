Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading Down 2.5%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.15. 213,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,607,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 3,151.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.