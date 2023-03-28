Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CFO Jeffrey A. Davis Buys 1,790 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,642. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

