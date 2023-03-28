Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 257.6% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

