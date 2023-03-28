Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.67. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.46.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
Recommended Stories
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.