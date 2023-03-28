Donald Wayne Sells 3,956 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52.

On Monday, February 27th, Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.28. 900,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,425. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

