Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFLI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

