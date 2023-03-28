Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 28th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
Shares of DDHRF remained flat at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Dream Impact Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
About Dream Impact Trust
Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.
