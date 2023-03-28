Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 17th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
DPMLF stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.64.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF)
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
- Will the Big Shifts at Medtronic Boost Revenue, Rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.