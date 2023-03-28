Dyadic International (DYAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dyadic International Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
