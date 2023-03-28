Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 793,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,163. The company has a market cap of $632.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

