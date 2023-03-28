Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Dynex Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 793,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,163. The company has a market cap of $632.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
