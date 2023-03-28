E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.75 ($11.56) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Price Performance

E.On stock opened at €11.17 ($12.01) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.28. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.61).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.