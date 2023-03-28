EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 129.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.77. 10,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $217.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.30.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

