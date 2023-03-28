EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 129.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.
EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:EGP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.77. 10,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $217.46.
EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.30.
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.
