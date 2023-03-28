Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 2.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $89.65. 489,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

