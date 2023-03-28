Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 2.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,774,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,487,305. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

