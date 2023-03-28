Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,184. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

