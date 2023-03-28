Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Eaton were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.04. The stock had a trading volume of 232,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

