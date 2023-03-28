eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $565.57 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $565.57 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,043.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00445594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00130403 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00028703 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000585 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,345,110,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,345,098,423,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.