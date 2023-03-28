Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.26

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 409434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Insider Activity

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,460 shares of company stock worth $89,105. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,753.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

Further Reading

