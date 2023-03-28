Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eiffage from €116.00 ($124.73) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Eiffage Price Performance

Shares of EFGSY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.