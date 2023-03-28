Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,020.0 days.
Electric Power Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $15.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. Electric Power Development has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $16.68.
About Electric Power Development
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electric Power Development (EPWDF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.