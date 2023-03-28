Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,020.0 days.

OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $15.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. Electric Power Development has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

