Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3 %

EA stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,384 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,957 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

