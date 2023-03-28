Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 10,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Featured Articles

