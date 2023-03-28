Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.73

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 98128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
