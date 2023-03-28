Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.73

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 98128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Embraer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,035,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,705,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,392,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,138,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 888,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

