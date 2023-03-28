Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.