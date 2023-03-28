Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after buying an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after buying an additional 465,944 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,143,000 after buying an additional 293,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $168.75.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

