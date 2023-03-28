Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,932 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 426.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

