Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 12,713 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $364.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.72. The stock has a market cap of $271.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.