Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.88% from the company’s previous close.

EGLX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 2.6 %

EGLX traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.99. 145,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,926. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

