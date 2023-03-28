Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 23180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Entourage Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
About Entourage Health
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.
