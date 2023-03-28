EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EOG traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.15. 868,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

