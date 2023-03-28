EOS Price Reaches $1.12 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $141.39 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004732 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003692 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001142 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,086,660,113 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,663,806 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

