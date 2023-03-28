EPR Properties (EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on April 17th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 131.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

