Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 28th (ACGBF, ALSN, BAK, BEPTF, BHOOY, BKFCF, BKPKF, CCL, CHRS, CIEN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 28th:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $572.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $523.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

mBank (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

