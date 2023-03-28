Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 28th (ACGBF, ALSN, BAK, BEPTF, BHOOY, BKFCF, BKPKF, CCL, CHRS, CIEN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 28th:
Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.
Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $572.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $523.00.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
mBank (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.
Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.
