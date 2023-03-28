Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 28th (ACGBF, ALSN, BAK, BEPTF, BHOOY, BKFCF, BKPKF, CCL, CHRS, CIEN)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 28th:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $572.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $523.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

mBank (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

