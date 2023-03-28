Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Increased by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up 0.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.1 %

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

EQR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.21. 281,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,113. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.64%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.