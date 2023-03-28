ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0103

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.63 million and $187.28 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00203056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,989.46 or 1.00112401 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01021822 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $465.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

