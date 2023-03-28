Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 96,500 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 180,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.00) by $5.00. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 197.22% and a negative return on equity of 554.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
