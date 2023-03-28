Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 96,500 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 180,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.00) by $5.00. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 197.22% and a negative return on equity of 554.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

