Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

GMBLW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.