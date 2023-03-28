Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance
GMBLW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
