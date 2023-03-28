Ethernity Chain (ERN) Tops One Day Volume of $12,166.56

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $74.61 million and approximately $12,166.56 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00006374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

