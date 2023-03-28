Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,249 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

