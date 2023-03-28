Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($31.18) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Evotec in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Evotec in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of ETR EVT traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €17.77 ($19.11). The stock had a trading volume of 382,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Evotec has a 52 week low of €14.80 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €29.71 ($31.95). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

