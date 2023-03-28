Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 304.8% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. Experian has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $41.32.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th.
Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.
