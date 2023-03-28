Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 304.8% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Experian Price Performance

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. Experian has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $41.32.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Experian Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPGY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,100 ($38.09) to GBX 3,230 ($39.69) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,082.88.

(Get Rating)

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.