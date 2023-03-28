Extendicare Inc. (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 17th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare stock opened at C$6.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$527.02 million, a P/E ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 1.19. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$6.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

