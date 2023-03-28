FactSet Research Systems’ (FDS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of FDS opened at $394.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

